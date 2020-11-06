Q&A: Eva Green on playing an astronaut in ‘Proxima’

Movies about astronauts and space are so often also about estranged fathers and sons. So it’s a welcome respite that in Alice Winocour’s subtle yet powerful new film “Proxima,” the focus is on a mother, played by French actor Eva Green, and her grade school age daughter, who she must leave behind for the opportunity to go to space. The Associated Press spoke to Green about the big issues “Proxima” addresses from the guilt of being a working mother to sexism. Green also talks about how fun it is to play an astronaut and the no-nonsense Russian instructor who helped.