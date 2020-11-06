Staying mild & dry through the weekend, moisture to return next week

High pressure should stick with us as we head into this weekend. Tonight looks dry and cool, with lows eventually falling into the 40s.

We look to stay dry as we head into Saturday, and temperatures should be even a bit warmer still, topping off for most in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow night will be mainly clear with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Calm to light southerly winds will keep us fair and mild well into Sunday and Monday of next week as well. Highs on Sunday should again be just on either side of the 70 degree mark, while lows Sunday night will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

As of now, Tropical Depression Eta looks to re-strengthen back into a Tropical Storm as it heads across Cuba, and eventually possibly parts of Florida into the weekend through early next week.

We look mainly dry to start next week, but tropical moisture from ETA to our south, combined with an incoming cold front will bring the chance of rain back into our area by midweek next week.