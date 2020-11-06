Lam says next US president should not interfere in Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the next U.S. president should end U.S. interference in the internal affairs of her city and China. She accused the Trump administration of repeatedly interfering over the past year. The U.S. took issue earlier this year with China’s enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that was designed in part to snuff out pro-democracy protests that rocked the city last year. Lam is wrapping up a four-day visit to Beijing. She met a top Chinese Communist Party official who praised her government for restoring order in Hong Kong and reviving its economy.