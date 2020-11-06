UK’s first mass COVID testing program underway in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Hundreds of people have been tested for the coronavirus in the English city of Liverpool as Britain’s first mass coronavirus testing program got underway. The rollout of testing on a wide scale was a long-awaited development that’s been touted as a potential game-changer in Britain’s battle against the virus. The British government picked Liverpool to host the pilot testing program that started Friday because the city is one of the worst-affected parts of the country during the pandemic’s current second European wave. Officials and health experts hope that regular mass testing will provide a way out of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 48,000 people across the U.K. since the pandemic started.