Unseasonably warm and dry trend continues

Another warm day is underway! Temperatures will head into the mid-upper 60s and the lower 70s. Clouds are with us during the morning hours, but by the afternoon mostly sunny skies will work in.

Clear conditions will be with us tonight. Temperatures fall into the 40s for much of the viewing area.

High pressure hangs out throughout the early parts of next week providing us times of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. Temperatures will keep hitting into the 60s and lower 70s for our highs while our lows will start to fall into the 50s.

Continuing to keep our eyes on what is now Tropical Depression Eta. Eta will head back out towards the Caribbean Sea today and possibly strengthen into a Tropical Storm before hitting Cuba. Impacts from wind and rain can be seen in the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Florida and the Bahamas. Most models are showing more of a trend of Eta heading west of Florida and traveling into the Gulf of Mexico.

We could see some moisture from Eta next week. For now we are tracking a cold front that will come through on Veteran's Day ending our dry spell. Wet conditions will be with us mainly on Wednesday and Thursday. Another front is possible to swing through on Friday continuing to give us some showers.

The full 10-day forecast is on WVVA Today until 7AM!