Virus case at WVa capitol leads governor, staff to take test

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he and his staff are being tested for the coronavirus after a staffer in the capitol building tested positive. Justice said Friday he was tested minutes before a noon press conference where he announced a record high of new cases. The state reported 540 confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. The employee who tested positive on Friday morning works for the attorney general, according to a spokesperson. At the press conference, Justice chastised residents for not lining up to get tested as the state sets up new free sites.