The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency as the long, exacting work of counting votes widens his lead over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states. High turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates have all contributed to a delay in naming a winner, three days after Election Day. But Biden holds leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. Trump has stayed out of sight at the White House but is making it clear he is not conceding, threatening unspecified further “legal action” on Twitter.