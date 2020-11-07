Crossroads Mall evacuated to investigate possible gas leak

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) There were some tense moments inside the Crossroads Mall in Beckley on Saturday night.



The mall was evacuated after 6:30 p.m. to investigate a possible gas leak.



According to Bradley-Prosperity Vol. Fire Chief Bobby Palmer, two employees at the store Buckle reported smelling smoke and later gas. Both employees were evaluated by JanCare Ambulance.



The fire department, along with Mountaineer Gas, spent several hours on Saturday night investigating for a possible leak.



"We have not found any problems yet. Mountaineer Gas is one scene with us working to clear the building of any potential issues. We've evacuated as a precautionary measure only," said Chief Palmer.



The mall is expected to re-open on Sunday on its normal operating hours.