ELECTION 2020: Biden wins Presidency with 284 electoral votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States after receiving a total of 284 electoral votes after a long 5 days of tallying. Winning is especially sweet for Biden in his home state of Pennsylvania.

His running mate, Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected as Vice President of the United States.

This year, votes took longer to tally due to the high increase of mail-in ballots which many Americans chose to use amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, protesters gathered near election facilities for days in major cities like Philladelphia and Phoenix. “Arrest the poll workers,” the crowd chanted in Maricopa County, demanding that Trump’s presidency be renewed for “four more years.”

After the Trump campaign filed suit in swing states, Michigan and Georgia, judges in both states dismissed the lawsuits.

His campaign filed the suits while Trump was leading in those states. However after more ballots were counted, both states swung for Biden.

Republican Senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says he sees no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election. See that story, here.

Trump was impeached earlier this year on charges of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Biden served as the 47th Vice President under President Obama, and in January 2017, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.

Early in his career, Biden practiced law at a firm in Wilmington and worked part-time as a public defender. He was first elected to serve on the New Castle County Council and went on to be elected as a United States Senator. Biden served as Chairman or Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee for 16 years and as Chairman or Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years. See more about Biden's history on his website, here.

