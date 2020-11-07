Gov. Justice, staff, test negative for coronavirus after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his staff have tested negative for the coronavirus after a staffer in the Capitol building tested positive for COVID-19.

The attorney general's office later said that the employee believed to have contracted COVID-19 tested negative on Friday evening.

Officials in the capitol also stated that Gov. Justice and his staff tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday evening.

The governor's office declined to announce exactly how many people were tested and whether anyone will consider quarantining.

Gov. Justice said he was tested minutes before a noon news conference on Friday.

On Friday, Gov. Justice announced a record high for new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Yesterday, West Virginia reported a confirmed 540 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

