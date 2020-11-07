Indians in Harris’ ancestral home wake up to her victory

THULASENDRAPURAM, India (AP) — After rooting for Kamala Harris as President-elect Joe Biden’s running mate, people in her small ancestral Indian village woke up Sunday morning to the news of her making history. Most of them had gone to sleep by the time Biden clinched the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes. “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village. Vanakkam (Greetings) America,’’ one female resident wrote in color powder outside her residence. The village plans to celebrate Harris’ success with singing, dancing and firecrackers at a temple. Already in the morning hours, groups gathered at street corners reading newspapers and chatting about the Democrats’ victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Harris’ success as pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride.