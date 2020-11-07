Ivory Coast authorities arrest top opposition figure

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Opposition officials in Ivory Coast say authorities have arrested opposition leader Pascal Affi N’Guessan as part of a growing crackdown. N’Guessan was one of two leading presidential candidates who boycotted the Oct. 31 vote. After election officials announced President Alassane Ouattara had been re-elected in a landslide, N’Guessan and others challenged the results and said they would proceed with a transitional council. Ouattara already had served two terms but maintains he could run again because of a 2016 constitutional referendum.