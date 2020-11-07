Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman to be elected as Vice President of the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected as Vice President of the United States.

The Harris and Biden campaign has claimed victory after a long 5 days of tallying.

Harris is no stranger to making history as she was the first Black and Indian American woman to represent California in the United States Senate, and in 2010 she became the first Black and Indian woman to be elected California Attorney General.

Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016, and has served on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committe, and on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She graduated from Howard University and from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. Learn more about her, here: https://www.harris.senate.gov/about

