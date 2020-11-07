Locals react to election of first woman of color as Vice President

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a day for the history books with the first woman and woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States.



Kamala Harris also made history on Saturday for being the first South Asian American elected to the officer.

Her political career includes other barrier-breaking moments, such as service as California's first black female Attorney General.



As people across Southern West Virginia learned of the news on Saturday, Kristi Dumas, a member of the newly chartered National Council of Negro Women of Southern West Virginia offered her reaction and the message she hopes the historic race sends to young women.



"I see it as a win for the whole United States of America...that history has been made, glass ceilings have been shattered, and little girls everywhere can know that anything is possible in the United States of America."



The child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris has said she was inspired to attend law school after attending a civil rights protest with her parents.

