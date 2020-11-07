Staying dry and mild through early next week, ahead of tropical moisture from Eta

High pressure is providing excellent weather to start the weekend. Saturday has brought plenty of sunshine and temperatures were able to get into upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

Mostly clear skies will hold into the overnight hours, with some fog forming into Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 50s tonight.

High pressure will hold with us over the next few days, including the closing of the weekend. Sunday looks fantastic, with more sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. We will see high temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s again into Sunday afternoon.

We stay clear into Sunday night, with low temperatures falling into the low-mid 50s.

We still have Tropical Storm Eta to our south, which is bringing a lot of rainfall to south Florida this weekend. This system could enter the Gulf of Mexico into early next week.

Although we will stay in this warm and dry pattern through early next week, it does look like rain chances will return soon. This will come as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Eta. Check out your forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA News.