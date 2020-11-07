Teams in orange, red rated counties will be added to football playoff brackets

(WVVA) - Football teams residing in counties that are orange or red on the County Alert and School Alert maps will now have the chance to qualify for the state football tournament.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan explained the sudden changes to the playoff qualifications on West Virignia MetroNews High School Game Night. MetroNews was the first to report the information.

Originally, teams in counties rated orange or red were not to be placed in the state football playoff field. Now, teams in counties that are orange or red on Saturday, November 7 will be eligible and will have until next Saturday, November 14 to return to the gold, yellow or green category.

In response to this change, teams will be allowed to play their first round matchups as late as Sunday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m.

However, any team in a county that does not return to a gold, yellow or green rating by Saturday, November 14 will forfeit and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

The latest West Virginia DHHR map shows nine counties rated orange and three rated red.