Wells, Knox, No. 16 Marshall outmuscle Massachusetts 51-10

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and No. 16 Marshall pummeled Massachusetts 51-10. In improving to 6-0, Marshall continued to produce a season-long balance on offense that keeps opponents guessing. Knox scored on first-quarter runs of 45 and 14 yards and got nearly all of his 118 yards in the first half. Wells took advantage of a UMass secondary that consisted entirely of freshmen and sophomores. The redshirt freshman completed 21 of 30 passes for 228 yards. The game was added to Marshall’s schedule last month after several other opponents had previously pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic.