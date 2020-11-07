West Virginia hits new highs in COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is reported surging COVID-19 case numbers along with 15 newly reported deaths from the virus. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 655 newly reported cases as of 10 a.m. Saturday. That’s for a total of 27,742 total cases and 502 deaths since the pandemic reached the state. The daily case count set a record for the state, a day after West Virginia saw a new peak of 540 cases over 24 hours.