Why other states are considering move to West Virginia’s pre-canvassing process

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Anticipating the need for a greater number of absentee ballots ahead of Election Day in the pandemic, different states took different approaches on how to handle them. Now, with Election Day in the dust, some states are regretting those moves.



According to Sec. of State Mac Warner, he and Gov. Jim Justice made several moves ahead of the historic election to streamline West Virginia's process.



"We stopped the request for absentee ballots six days ahead of time. We ensured signatures on the ballot. When you follow the law, there's fewer chances for irregularities or inconsistencies between counties."



West Virginia also opted to pre-canvass ballots ahead of Election Day, while others states, including Pennsylvania, decided to wait until after Nov. 3rd. Since that time, several of their election leaders have publicly regretted that move.



"Their law wouldn't allow them to start processing absentee ballots until after Election Day," explained Warner. "We did that processing during early voting. Then we just ran them through the high-speed tabulator on Election night."



That move left very little work for Monday, when canvassing will take place across the state. Instead of processing thousands of absentee ballots, West Virginia election leaders be dealing with smaller issues, such as processing ballots for voters who showed up at the wrong precinct.



"You can't do what these other states are doing where someone on the board of canvassing can say we'll count that vote even though it's not stamped correctly. We want to make sure we're the ones that decide whether our votes count or not."



In the end, it was a smooth-sailing election met with bi-partisan support.



"I didn't see any reason to wait," said Del. Ed Evans, (D) 26th Dist. "If you have a small county with a few precincts, why not get it over and done with instead of having to pay extra wages. I think it went really efficiently."



