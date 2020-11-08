Allen hurt, Smith interceptions sink Washington vs. Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Alex Smith threw for 325 yards after replacing injured Washington starter Kyle Allen. But his three interceptions were the difference in a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants. Allen dislocated his left ankle to force Smith into his second NFL game since his own gruesome injury in November 2018. Smith threw his first touchdown pass in 748 days, a 68-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. That was overshadowed by two picks in the final 2:18. Coach Ron Rivera says Smith will start next week at the Detroit Lions with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins backing up.