Asia Today: Indian capital struggles with surge in cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported 45,674 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, with the capital coping with a sharp surge of nearly 7,000 cases a day this week. India’s tally of confirmed cases — currently the second largest in the world behind the United States – has exceeded 8.5 million. India has seen an overall steady dip in new cases after touching nearly 100,000 a day in mid-September. However, the tally in New Delhi continues to hover around 7,000 a day after dropping to nearly 1,000 in September. Delhi state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that apart from aggressive contact tracing, targeted testing in shopping areas and other busy locations also has started. And authorities are reaching out to people through mobile testing vans.