Germany slams Leipzig virus protesters for endangering all

BERLIN (AP) — German officials are condemning the actions of 20,000 people who demonstrated against coronavirus protective restrictions by jamming together in a Leipzig city square largely without wearing masks. Authorities have called for an investigation into how the Saturday protest was able to get out of control. Thousands lingered as the demonstration was ordered to end, some scuffling with reporters and throwing projectiles and fireworks at police. Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday says “what we saw yesterday in Leipzig cannot be justified.” She said “the freedom to demonstrate is not a freedom to use violence or put others at massive risk.”