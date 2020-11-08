Hinton church works to preserve past through half million dollar restoration project

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A half million dollar restoration project is breathing new life into a historic church in Hinton.



Dedicated in 1886, the last hundred years have taken a toll on the First Presbyterian Church, which brings in parishioners each Sunday from near and far.



"I'm a fourth generation of Christian family from South Korea. My great-grandparents received the Gospel from America," said Pastor Isaiah Kim, who moved to Hinton for the Church.



Other members have followed in their ancestor's footsteps, using the Church for all of life's big moments from Baptisms to weddings to funerals.



"My family has looked through these stain glass windows for seven generations and they mean a lot to us," said Linda Seldomridge, Clerk of Session.



Now, with the Church's stain glass windows starting to darken from years of weathering, members are working tirelessly to restore the windows along with the incredible stories they tell. One is from a Gold Star Family in honor of a World War I veteran, but there are also others.



"My great grandmother and her brother who had been a pastor here contributed one of the windows in honor of a child who died of Diptheria at the age of five," said Ann Meador Wells, a session member.



The Church was able to fund the first phase of the project (the windows inside the sanctuary) through an endowment. Now, members are working to raise money for stain glass windows in the rest of the Church.



For a Church driven by service, including operating the city's only food pantry, Wells said the project is about continuing to be that light to the community -- not just from the outside, but also within.

"These windows are only as beautiful as the light within. So we are trying to be an extension of that light."





