Jim Carrey, as Biden, mocks Trump loss on ‘SNL’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It didn’t take long for “Saturday Night Live” to come up with its comedic take on the presidential election results — complete with Maya Rudolph donning a white suit like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore for her acceptance speech. Jim Carrey played President-elect Joe Biden, taking the stage and poking fun at the five-day wait for results. He even offered a throwback to one of his ’90s-era lines, calling President Donald Trump a “Looooosseer!” to laughs and applause. At one point, Alec Baldwin, playing Trump, sat at a piano and sang a few lines from YMCA’s “Macho Man.” “Saturday Night Live” aired a little over 12 hours after news networks declared Biden victorious.