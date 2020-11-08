Jones, Giants hold on to beat Washington for 2nd victory

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn’t turn the ball over for the first time and the New York Giants held on to beat Washington 23-20 for their second victory this season. Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants (2-7) attempted to run to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen. Smith threw two interceptions in the final minutes.