Lebanese official says US sanctioned him over Hezbollah ties

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s former foreign minister says last week’s U.S. sanctions targeted him over alleged corruption because he repeatedly refused Washington’s calls to severe ties with Iran-backed Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militant and political group. Gebran Bassil said Sunday he will challenge U.S. sanctions in American courts and will demand financial and moral retribution. Bassil heads the country’s largest Christian bloc in parliament. The U.S. Treasury designation did not mention Bassil’s alliance or links to Hezbollah, but the sanctions against him appeared to be part of the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran and its allies in the region.