Lots of finger pointing as Honolulu rail runs out of money

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (AP) — Honolulu is building one of the nation’s most expensive rail lines to address some of the nation’s worst traffic. But tax revenue declines during the pandemic and spiraling costs mean it doesn’t have enough money to finish the 20-mile route as planned. That means the rail line may have to end in a nondescript light industrial area a long way from downtown and Waikiki. It’s like ending a Las Vegas train far short of the strip or the New York subway bypassing Manhattan. Supporters want to finish it, or at least build as far as downtown, but the way forward isn’t clear and won’t be easy.