One week in an America riven by politics and the plague

In the election of 2020, a viral plague and corrosive politics converged. This was an election week like none other in American history. Record numbers of COVID-19 cases coincided with an election that went on and on, underscoring an unremitting division in the world’s richest and most powerful nation. In the end, the voters picked former Vice President Joe Biden, but there was no time and little inclination to celebrate democracy — there was just partisan bile, and a mounting roll of the sick and the dead.. Was the die cast with this election — is this the way it will always be?