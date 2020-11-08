Police: 2 adults, 2 children shot, wounded in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Four people, including two children, have been shot and wounded in a coastal Virginia city. Virginia Beach police announced on Sunday evening that two adults and two children had been taken to hospitals with wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening following a shooting near a residential area. The agency called the scene “very active” in a statement posted to Twitter at 6:15 p.m. Police did not immediately identify the victims or a suspect, or comment further on what led to the shooting.