Staying dry into Monday, but tropical moisture surges in this week

High pressure moving off to our east will still keep us dry through tonight, though passing clouds will develop, along with areas of fog. Low temperatures overnight tonight will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s for most.

Southeasterly flow will keep us mild tomorrow, but with moisture coming in on the breeze, we can expect a bit more cloud cover, especially east of I-77, where moisture gets trapped against our eastern facing slopes. We should still be on the mild side and stay dry though, with temps in the 60s and low 70s Monday afternoon.

Cloud cover will continue to build in Monday night, and we could see a bit of sprinkles/drizzle (again, mainly along and east of I-77) into early Tuesday. A better chance of rain (for the entire viewing area) will come by Tuesday night, as an incoming cold front taps into moisture from Eta, a storm turning in the Gulf of Mexico.

Veterans' Day on Wednesday looks rather wet this year. A cold front will be tapping the moisture feed from Eta before swinging into our area, bringing generally 1-2" of rain across most places through Thursday morning.

Localized flooding issues can't be ruled out before the week is over.