AP Explains: Trump’s baseless tweets about vote in 4 states

President Donald Trump is tweeting a series of claims about four states where he is currently trailing President-elect Joe Biden. In all four cases, his tweets were baseless or misstated how the electoral process works. While The Associated Press and other media outlets have already declared Biden the winner, Trump has pursued legal challenges in several states and repeatedly made a barrage of false or dubious claims about voter fraud and the counting of mail-in ballots. On Monday afternoon, he tweeted about four states: Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The AP has called three of those states — Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — for Biden.