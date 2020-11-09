Australian media on trial for breaching order in Pell case

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — High-profile Australian journalists and large media organizations have gone on trial on charges that they breached a gag order on reporting about Cardinal George Pell’s sex abuse convictions in 2018 that have since been overturned. A total of 18 individual journalists, editors and broadcasters face potential prison sentences and 12 media organizations face fines if they are found guilty of breaching a judge’s suppression order. Such suppression orders are common in the Australian and British judicial systems. But enormous international interest in a trial with global ramifications highlighted the difficulty in enforcing such orders in the digital age.