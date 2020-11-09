Brazil health regulator suspends Chinese-made vaccine trials

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health regulator says it has halted clinical trials of the potential coroanvirus vaccine CoronaVac, citing an “adverse, serious event. A statement posted on the agency’s website Monday night did not give any details on what happened. The potential vaccine is being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac and would be produced locally by Sao Paulo’s state-run Butantan Institute. Butantan says in a statement that it is surprised by the regulator’s decision.