Brush fire destroys 4 acres of wooded land in Mercer County

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- A brush fire occurred just after 12 p.m. Monday. The fire happened off Old Springs Road in Princeton.

The fire damaged around 4 acres of wooded area. The East River, Green Valley-Glenwood, and Blue Stone Valley Volunteer Fire Departments were all dispatched to the fire scene.

November is peak time for fire season, which may have cause this type of damage.

"It's typically the dryer part of our season. All of the leaves are off the trees providing extra added fuel in the forest floor. Humidity has been really low causing things to be dry, and all of that combined could make a pretty bad fire," West Virginia Division of Forestry, Brandon Hibbs said.

Fire lines have been placed around the damaged area to make sure the fire doesn't' rekindle. Hibbs says the fire is still under investigation at this time.