Dates and times for all six local First Round WVSSAC football matchups

(WVVA) - The WVSSAC football playoff bracket dust has settled, but the matchups are anything but certain this coming weekend.

Three of the six matchups featuring area teams are scheduled for Sunday. Schools currently in counties that have an orange or red rating will need to improve to gold, yellow or green by Saturday, November 14 at 5 p.m. If they do not, their scheduled opponent will receive a victory by forfeit.

Friday, November 13:

Class AA - (15) Clay County at (2) Bluefield @ 7:30 p.m

Class AA - (13) Herbert Hoover at (4) Liberty (Raleigh) @ 7:30 p.m. [Game to be played at Woodrow Wilson High School]

Saturday, November 14:

Class A - (15) Madonna at (2) Greenbrier West @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 15:

Class A - (12) Buffalo at (5) Midland Trail @ 3 p.m. [If Putnam County improves rating on School Alert Map by Saturday]

Class AAA - (10) Princeton at (7) Wheeling Park @ 5 p.m. [If Ohio County improves rating on School Alert Map by Saturday]

Class AA - (14) Independence at (3) Frankfort @ 5 p.m. [If Mineral County improves rating on School Alert Map by Saturday]