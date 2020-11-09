EU advances plan to slap tariffs on US goods over Boeing aid

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is pressing ahead with plans to impose tariffs and other penalties on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal American support for plane maker Boeing. EU trade ministers were discussing the move Monday at a videoconference. Last month, international arbitrators gave the world’s biggest trade bloc the go ahead. It comes a year after the World Trade Organization authorized the United States to slap penalties on EU goods worth up to $7.5 billion. EU Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis says the bloc remains “open for a negotiated solution. Our proposal remains on the table that both sides withdraw their tariffs.”