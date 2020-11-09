Fighting for Dirt Road Access

Residents in several counties in the Mountain State say their being denied access to roads once freely traveled--dirt roads which had been used for decades.

The roads have been gated off by leasers who operate hunting clubs.

"They made the mistake of putting a gate up on a county route that's been open in my area for over a hundred years and I'm mad people, and you need to get mad too," said Lucy Lester an advocate for the roads to be reopened to all.

Many residents say dirt roads have been a staple to the state for many years and they refuse to give them up under any circumstances.

They say the roads lead to those who have since passed on.

"My grandma, grandpa, my great grandpa. My generations is up on top of that mountain and I'm not gonna be blocked no damn more," said one McDowell County resident who spoke at recent meeting at the Welch Armory on the matter.

The hunting clubs have fee of several hundred dollars.

"You want to be an associate member? You want to get on the list? Then you have a right to," said former Sheriff of McDowell County Martin West, "Everything ain't free, you know what's free? Salvation is free."

Lester says this is happening in multiple West Virginia counties. She adds due to the widespread leasing of the gates, she claims tourism to the mountain state is being hindered.

Lucy lester/ dirt roads advocate

"4.5 billion dollars we take from people coming to see us," said Lester, they don't come here to see gates."

The numbers Lester mention come from 2018's West Virginia Economic Research and refers to tourism.

She says Heartwood Forestland fund is to blame for the gates in her home of Raleigh County at least.

We reached out to the company days ago, we have yet to receive a comment on these claims Lester made.

Here for you in the mountain state, tiara brown w-v-v-a news.