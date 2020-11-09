For Biden, how to help mangled economy is next obstacle

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Biden will inherit a mangled U.S. economy — one that never fully healed from the coronavirus and could suffer again as new infections are climbing. It will in some ways be a reprise of when Biden became vice president at the depths of the financial crisis in 2008-09, with possibly fewer tools and less political leverage to press an agenda to both corral the virus and stoke economic growth. The risk that the recovery goes into reverse could mean the difference between a successful presidency and a floundering one.