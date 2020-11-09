Former justice of W.Va. Supreme Court passed away

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Former Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely died at his Charleston home on Sunday, November 9, 2020, of recently diagnosed liver cancer.

He was 79. His wife, sons, and closest friends were with him when he died.

There is no information yet on arrangements.

Neely served 22 years on the bench.

And after serving as a U.S. Army artillery captain in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star.

Senator Capito released the following statement on Neely's passing:

“Just learned Justice Richard Neely passed away. Justice Neely was a wonderful man, great legal mind, and a good and loyal friend to our family. Our thoughts go to Carolyn and the entire Neely family. I know Charlie and I will miss seeing Richard and Carolyn on their daily walks around Charleston. What a loss.”