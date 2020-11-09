Greenbrier East going remote due to COVID-19 positive student

GREENBRIER, W.v. (WVVA) -- Although Greenbrier County is showing as green on West Virginia's county alert map, Greenbrier County school's are reporting that a student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Greenbrier East.

The student is currently being quarantined and contact tracing is underway; any individuals identified as close contacts will be taken into quarantine.

To ensure the safety of all students and faculty, Greenbrier East students will be learning remotely beginning Monday, November 9th through Wednesday, November 11th.

All extracurricular and athletic activities are cancelled through Wednesday, November 11 and will possibly be resuming the school day on Thursday November 12th.

These procedures are in accordance with the Greenbrier County Schools Re-Entry Plan.