Jets activate CB Hall, promote 3 others before game vs. Pats

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated rookie cornerback Bryce Hall from the reserve/non-football injury list and he’ll likely make his NFL debut against the New England Patriots. Hall was a fifth-round draft pick out of Virginia whose senior season was cut short by an ankle injury. The Jets also made a few other moves hours before the game. Tight end Trevon Wesco was placed on injured reserve, quarterback Mike White was signed from the practice squad and tight end Ross Travis and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart were elevated from the practice squad.