Libya’s rivals start UN-led talks to reach political accord

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Libya’s rival factions have begun much-awaited political peace talks in Tunisia’s capital brokered by the United Nations, with a goal of drawing a roadmap to presidential and parliamentary elections. The U.N. selected 75 delegates from Libya to take part in the six-day forum in a Tunis hotel which began Monday. The talks are aimed at ending the political chaos that engulfed the North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. But previous diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict have repeatedly collapsed.