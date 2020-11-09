Local attorney gives perspective on Trump’s chances in court

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - President Trump continues to contest the election results after Joe Biden was named president-elect on Saturday. The President is filing new lawsuits in multiple states after his loss.

Several of the cases filed by the Trump campaign have already been rejected by the courts in many states, so we asked Tim Harvey, an attorney at Harvey and Janutolo, what it would take for the courts to reconsider...

"There probably would have to be different issues for the court to take it up again," he said.

The legal issues vary depending on the state where Trump's taking legal action, but Harvey said, because the election is such a big issue, it's possible the courts would reconsider a case, regardless.

"They certainly can, but it doesn't necessarily mean they will."

And while hard evidence of voter fraud has yet to materialize, rhetoric of its existence remains prevalent among President Trump's most devoted supporters. Harvey said it's why the cases aren't being dismissed across the board.

"Fraud is always a valid issue if you can prove it, and again, Trump is the one who will have to prove that there was fraud."

And if the courts do decide to take up these issues, Harvey said the legal teams on both sides of the argument will be key.

"It's just like any other case... personal injury or criminal defense. Just any old lawyer won't work, and certainly in issues as big and as important as this, the lawyers that each team or candidate uses is certainly going to make a difference."