McCarrick: What’s known about the abusive US ex-cardinal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is releasing its report into the rise and fall of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-influential American cardinal who was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after a Vatican investigation confirmed decades of rumors that he was a sexual predator. When McCarrick’s sexual misconduct was revealed in 2018, the scandal sparked such a crisis of confidence in the Catholic Church hierarchies in the U.S. and Vatican that Francis approved new procedures to investigate bishops. But beyond that, the McCarrick case has confirmed that adults can be victims of sexual abuse, too, especially in situations that involve an abuse of power. The Vatican report is being released Tuesday.