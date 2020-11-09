New efforts made to break a decade old case

On August 26, 2009, at approximately 8 p.m., Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found brutally murdered.

Their bodies were discovered in the parking lot at the Caldwell Fields Campground.

Childs and Metzler were in their second year at Virginia Tech.

Heidi's father says he believes the information to crack this case lies in the local community in Montgomery County.

"The sad thing is, this is a local crime these people are living and working in the area, so it's pretty certain that local people know, probably have some idea who did this," said Heidi's father, Don Childs.

To reach locals, a billboard has been erected, paid for by The Aware Foundation.

Located in front of the Super Val-U, near Route 460 off of Route 42.

"This one hits hard for me because I'm a former Virginia Tech student. I just recently took an early retirement from Virginia Tech after 38 years. I was there when Heidi and David were murdered and it was just outside the Virginia Tech campus," said president of The Aware Foundation, Kenny Jarels

Jarels says he hopes this will also hit home with people who are living here, locals and others who are traveling through during the upcoming holidays.

"That thing that's in the back of someones mind, they know they have information that they have been sitting on for a long period of time, obviously," Childs said.

There is still a $100,000 reward out for anyone who can give information that could lead to answers in this unsolved murder.

If you have any leads and if you would like further information click HERE.

Tiara Brown would like to share any stories that you want told, email her at tbrown@wvva.com