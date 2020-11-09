 Skip to Content

Pennsylvania man sentenced for bank fraud in West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in West Virginia say a Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to two days and ordered to pay more than $700,000 restitution after pleading guilty to bank fraud. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office says 23-year-old Randall Joseph Smail of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in July. Powell’s office says Smail made up an account statement from Kraken Bitcoin Exchange showing he had $64 million in Bitcoin currency and showed it when he applied for a half-million-dollar loan from Pendleton Community Bank. Powell’s office said Smail used other fictitious paperwork and used the documents to defraud the bank.

Associated Press

