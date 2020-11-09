Police: Driver still at large after patrol vehicle struck

Authorities in Virginia say that a state trooper was sent to the hospital after a car rear ended a patrol vehicle. The Washington Post reports that police are looking for the driver who fled the scene on foot with a passenger. The crash occurred late Friday along Interstate 66 in Arlington County. State police said on Sunday that they were still trying to identify the driver of the 2014 Volkswagen. A female trooper suffered serious but nonlife-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital on Saturday. She is recovering at home.