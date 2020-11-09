Republican candidate upsets long-time incumbent in W.Va. Treasurer race

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) One of the biggest upsets on Tuesday night was in the West Virginia Treasurer's race.



Republican Riley Moore won by 12 percent over Democratic incumbent John Perdue, who has served in the position for nearly a quarter of a century.



In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Moore credited his family and staff with all the time they put into his big win.



"All my volunteers throughout the state, I'm relieved we were able to win this with all the time and sacrifice they put into this, especially with the margin of victory itself."

A key tenant of Moore's plan for West Virginia included a blue color savings plan called the 'Jump Start Savings Plan,' which allows West Virginians coming out of technical and trade schools to save for tools, equipment, and certifications.

Moore also offered a shout out to Del. Zach Maynard on Friday who he said has been instrumental in helping with his transition team.



Moore is the nephew of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

