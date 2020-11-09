Staying mild through mid-week, but rain chances gradually increase

High pressure is gradually losing its grip this evening, which is allowing for more clouds to begin to filter into the viewing area.

Otherwise, expect milder temperatures tonight to fall into the low-mid 50s. We will also be a bit breezy tonight, with winds gusting between 20-30 MPH.

We will notice more clouds for Tuesday, but we will remain dry throughout most of the day. There will be a slim chance of a spotty shower into the afternoon and evening, but nothing to cancel any plans over. Temperatures will once again be above average, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

We do gradually become unsettled into Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday (Veterans Day). Moisture from Tropical Storm Eta along the Florida coastline and a cold front will bring rain showers overnight Tuesday and soggy conditions for Wednesday.

We will see this influx of moisture throughout both Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will be heavy at times, so we can't rule out any localized flooding issues for portions of our viewing area. We could also see a thunderstorm or two, but severe storms are not expected.

High temperatures look to stay mild through mid-week, but changes to our weather pattern will come just before the weekend.