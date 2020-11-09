Swiss bank set to pay $79M in FIFA corruption settlements

ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss bank implicated in FIFA corruption investigations says it has agreed to a settlement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice and set aside $79.7 million to pay expected fines. Zurich-based Julius Baer says the agreement sees the bank “entering into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement.” Financial settlements will be charged against the bank’s accounts for 2020. The bank has cooperated with American authorities since 2015 when a sprawling investigation of corruption in international soccer was unsealed. A former banker with Julius Baer pleaded guilty in 2017 in New York. He managed accounts that laundered bribes for South American soccer officials.